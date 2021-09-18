Greenleaf Trust Sells 623 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $213.51 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

