Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 124,150 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.18% of Trimble worth $37,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB opened at $90.59 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.