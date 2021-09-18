Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,053 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,964,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,861. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

