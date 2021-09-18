FIO Protocol (FIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.08 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $71.74 million and $2.08 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001562 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001479 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000940 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 781,193,496 coins and its circulating supply is 354,241,641 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

