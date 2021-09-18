Zacks: Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.86. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

KFRC traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. 401,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,049. Kforce has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 45.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after buying an additional 184,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kforce by 660.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 160,343 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Kforce in the second quarter worth approximately $9,786,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth $8,480,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

