Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.64. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAWS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 38,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,589. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.50 million, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lawson Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lawson Products by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lawson Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

