Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DTE Energy by 734.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 186,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.