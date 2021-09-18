Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $258.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.54. Okta has a one year low of $193.03 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.67.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,625,369 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

