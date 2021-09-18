Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,527 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 814,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,038 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $118.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

