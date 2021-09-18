Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of BP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 510,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of BP by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in BP by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

NYSE:BP opened at $25.24 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.33%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

