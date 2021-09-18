Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 70,286 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,286 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $21,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $246.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $146.45 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

