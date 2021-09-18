Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Grows By 105.7%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 543.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 247,898 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRF stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.56%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

