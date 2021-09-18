Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PSCC stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.