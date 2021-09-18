Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 726,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,104 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 59.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

VCYT opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,806 shares of company stock valued at $902,405. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

