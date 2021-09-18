Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00174577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.19 or 0.07168775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.63 or 1.00189242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.67 or 0.00853240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

