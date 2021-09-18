Ghost (GHOST) Market Cap Hits $11.17 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $11.17 million and $224,125.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00137135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00046948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

