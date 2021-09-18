Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Guess? has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

