Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $85,756,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in NIO by 282.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,555,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NIO by 228.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

