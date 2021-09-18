Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $131,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,462.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,445.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,338.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

