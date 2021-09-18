Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 334,747 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 334,747 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $39,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. TD Securities dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of SU stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

