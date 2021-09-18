Fiera Capital Corp Sells 12,903 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Cognex worth $34,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

