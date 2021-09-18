Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Position Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,220,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,544 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $30,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,869,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,255,000 after purchasing an additional 971,466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,435,000 after purchasing an additional 789,947 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,497,000 after purchasing an additional 203,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 32.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,243,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

