Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $876.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

