Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 476,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TTEC were worth $22,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 73.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 84.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 33.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $97.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.