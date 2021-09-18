Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.63 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.