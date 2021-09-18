Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $392.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.79 and its 200-day moving average is $366.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

