Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 76 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE stock opened at $193.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

