Greenleaf Trust Purchases 151 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ORIX by 61.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 61.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $98.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.