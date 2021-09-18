Greenleaf Trust Has $914,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $361,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.25. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

