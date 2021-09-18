Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 33,291 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,291 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of DVAX opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.