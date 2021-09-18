Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $12.31 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,806 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $147,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

