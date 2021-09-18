Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,314 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

OLLI opened at $67.98 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

