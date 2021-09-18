Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,686,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of DLocal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.71.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLO. UBS Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

