Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.