Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 136,596 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

