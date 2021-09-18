Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes $6.95 Million Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Rexnord at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

RXN opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.51.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

