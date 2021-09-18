Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.0 days.
Shares of NENTF stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $58.95.
Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile
