Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.0 days.

Shares of NENTF stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Get Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) alerts:

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.