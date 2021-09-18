P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PFIN opened at $6.79 on Friday. P&F Industries has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

