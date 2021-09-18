Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 251 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.