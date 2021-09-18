abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 956,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,331,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,192.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

