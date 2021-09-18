abrdn plc Purchases 199,242 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 199,242 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $31,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $17,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

