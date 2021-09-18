Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $165,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $978,150 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after buying an additional 72,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.