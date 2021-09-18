National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,803 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 703,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 178,404 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 674,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.