Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after buying an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255,941 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

