Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and $91.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.