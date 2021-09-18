CryptoSoul Market Cap Hits $658,346.29 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $658,346.29 and $1,798.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00146314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.15 or 0.00504261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018859 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00041227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.