Reviewing Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) & Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

This table compares Warner Music Group and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group 5.44% 1,558.97% 4.56% Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A

16.8% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warner Music Group and Reservoir Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.77 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -63.71 Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warner Music Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Warner Music Group and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Warner Music Group presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.99%. Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.70%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Reservoir Media on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.