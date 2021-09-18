Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $213.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

