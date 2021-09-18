Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

