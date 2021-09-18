Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post earnings per share of $9.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.28 to $11.47. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,696.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,075,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,440,020. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $430.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.62. Moderna has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

